you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas’ (MAHGL) 4QFY20 EBITDA was marginally below est. led by a miss on volumes. The COVID-19 led lockdown in the latter part of Mar’20 impacted entire sales volumes, except for PNG-household. However, EBIDTA/scm was higher YoY and QoQ, supported by lower spot LNG prices and revision in PMT gas prices to APM prices (in Jan’20). For FY20, total volumes were flat YoY at 3mmscmd, while EBITDA/scm was higher at INR9.7/scm (v/s INR8.2/scm in FY19). This led to EBITDA jumping 19% YoY to INR10.5b in FY20, while PBT stood at INR9.8b (+18% YoY) in FY20. Also, while lockdowns have affected demand, the city gas distributors (CGDs) are likely to compensate for the volume loss from lower APM and spot prices. CGDs have retained a portion of the APM gas price cut in Apr’20, and thus, are likely to earn higher margins.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on MAHGL considering its attractive valuations and value it in line with global peers at 16x FY22E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,200.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

