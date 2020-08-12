Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL)’s 1QFY21 EBITDA was marginally above est., led by better volumes; however, EBITDA/scm came in below estimates. Total sales improved to ~65% of normal levels in Aug’20 v/s 55% in Jul’20 and 25% in Apr’20. These are estimated to rise further with an increase in vehicle movement and the opening up of malls and other commercial and industrial units. Cab aggregators are currently operating at ~40% of normal levels, and ~50% of auto rickshaws are back on the road, plying passengers. BEST has inducted ~300 CNG buses to date of its total plan of adding ~500 buses and expects another ~150 CNG buses to be added by the end of Oct’20. BEST is also likely to add another 800–1,000 CNG buses over and above the current ongoing induction of 500 buses. While lockdown has affected demand, CGDs are likely to compensate for the volume loss from lower APM and spot prices.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on MAHGL considering its attractive valuations, and value it in line with global peers at 16x FY22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR1,200.

