Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1187: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

We lower our FY22E estimates by 31% to factor in weak Q3 performance and reduce FY23/24E by ~7%, as we lower our margin assumption to Rs10.2/scm (earlier Rs11). Q3 results were hit, as MGL had to meet 12-16% CNG/PNG domestic demand through LNG (prices were at USD25/mmbtu) to make up for reduced domestic gas supplies. Q3 blended gas cost/scm was Rs25.2 (+90%Q/Q) which led to drop in gross margins at Rs11.8/scm (-36%Q/Q). Currently, government is working on revised gas allocation to better address reliance on high cost spot LNG prices.

Outlook

MGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicle and PNG penetration and we like the business, given its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,187 (Rs1,345 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

