English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1103: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1103 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

    We leave our FY23/24E estimates unchanged. Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL) Q3 results came higher, due to higher than expected margins at Rs8.2/scm vs Rs6.7/scm. MAHGL will benefit from lower gas prices in the near term given 1) implementation of Mr Kirit Parekh committee report which has suggested price cap of USD6.5/mmbtu (USD8.5 currently) for domestic gas used for priority sectors like CGD and fertilizer and 2) drop in spot LNG prices to ~USD20/mmbtu from Q3 average of over USD30. (Spot LNG accounts for ~10% of MAHGL’s gas requirement). MAHGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and PNG penetration.


    Outlook

    We like the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,103 (unchanged).