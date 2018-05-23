Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1093: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Double digit growth in Indian PVC sector for last few years have not come about through a handful of factors but India is the third largest energy consumer in the world after China and USA, and with growing demand for power, cooking gas and transport, India’s energy demand is expected to rise in future. Despite having environment friendly characteristics and economic viability, usage of natural gas in India’s energy mix stands at only 6.5% compared to world average of 24%. With government initiatives and thrust on cleaner fuel, India aims to increase the share of gas in total energy mix to 15%, posits CARE Ratings, an Indian credit rating agency. For the first time in last six years, output in FY18 was up by 5% (yoy) and stood at 32.6 BCM. With huge amount of investments in the energy sector and ongoing development of new fields by ONGC, OIL, Cairn and RIL-BP, along with increase in CBM production, ICRA foresees domestic natural gas production to increase by ~20 MMSCMD over the next five years.

Outlook

On balance, we have raised our earnings estimate by 6.0% to Rs 50.60 for FY18 and by 5.7% to Rs 57.51 for FY19 and retain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1093 (previous target Rs 1360) based on 19x FY19e EPS of Rs 57.51 over a period of 9-12 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.