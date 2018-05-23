App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1093: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1093 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Double digit growth in Indian PVC sector  for last few years have not come about through a handful of factors but India is the third largest energy consumer in the world after China and USA, and with growing demand for power, cooking gas and transport, India’s energy demand is expected to rise in future. Despite having environment friendly characteristics and economic viability, usage of natural gas in India’s energy mix stands at only 6.5% compared to world average of 24%. With government initiatives and thrust on cleaner fuel, India aims to increase the share of gas in total energy mix to 15%, posits CARE Ratings, an Indian credit rating agency. For the first time in last six years, output in FY18 was up by 5% (yoy) and stood at 32.6 BCM. With huge amount of investments in the energy sector and ongoing development of new fields by ONGC, OIL, Cairn and RIL-BP, along with increase in CBM production, ICRA foresees domestic natural gas production to increase by ~20 MMSCMD over the next five years.


Outlook


On balance, we have raised our earnings estimate by 6.0% to Rs 50.60 for FY18 and by 5.7% to Rs 57.51 for FY19 and retain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1093 (previous target Rs 1360) based on 19x FY19e EPS of Rs 57.51 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.