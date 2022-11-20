English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 20, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas


    Q2FY23 PAT of Rs. 164 crore (down 11.5% q-o-q) was below our estimates due a sharp miss in EBITDA margin partially offset by higher other income. Gas sales volume of 3.5 mmscmd (flat q-o-q) was broadly in-line with our estimate. Miss of 19% in EBITDA margin at Rs7.9/scm (down 12.7% q-o-q) was on the account of contraction in I/C-PNG margin while CNG/D-PNG was stable-to-improving in Q2FY23. CNG/D-PNG volume was flat q-o-q at 2.5 mmscmd/0.5 mmscmd while I/C-PNG volume was up 2% q-o-q to 0.4 mmscmd. A likely cut in APM gas price or capping of domestic gas price could help CGD retain pricing power in CNG and act as key rating catalyst. Management guided for 6% volume CAGR over 3-5 years.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on MGL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,010, noting its inexpensive valuation of 11x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 27% to three-year average PE of 15x) and expectation of 13% PAT CAGR over FY22-25E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahanagar Gas - 15 -11-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 20, 2022 07:42 pm