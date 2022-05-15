Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Mahanagar Gas

MAHGL reported a miss on our estimates. Although total volumes were in line at 3.2mmscmd (+10% YoY, -4% QoQ), EBITDA/scm was higher at INR7.6 (est. INR10.1 and INR3.4 in 3QFY22). EBITDA stood at INR2.2b (27% lower than our estimate, -32% YoY). Sales volumes were lower due to the impact of COVID-19 in Jan’22 and high LNG prices on account of geopolitical tensions in Europe. A recovery in sales volumes was seen in Mar’22 as it rose 14% v/s Jan’22 levels. Spot LNG prices fell to USD24.5/mmBtu in Apr’22 v/s USD29.4/mmBtu in 3QFY22 and USD35.4/mmBtu in Mar’22. Cooling of these prices will result in a further volume recovery, with an improvement in EBITDA/scm from FY22 levels. The company raised CNG prices in Jan’22.

Outlook

The stock trades at 9x FY24E EPS of INR83. Valuing it at 12x FY24E EPS, we arrive at our TP of INR1,000 per share. We maintain our Buy rating on MAHGL owing to its relatively cheaper valuations.

