Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.
Outlook
We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value MGL at Rs 1000 i.e. ~12x P/E on FY25E EPS.
