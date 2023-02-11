 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 11, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahanagar Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value MGL at Rs 1000 i.e. ~12x P/E on FY25E EPS.

