Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.



Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value MGL at Rs 1000 i.e. ~12x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahanagar Gas - 08 -02 - 2023 - ic