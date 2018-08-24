App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Magma Fincorp; target of Rs 220: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Magma Fincorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 20, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Magma Fincorp


Magma Fincorp (Magma) recorded a healthy performance in a seasonally weak quarter with PAT of INR 681mn (up 75% YoY) on IndAS basis. Magma has adjusted one-time provisions of INR 6.2bn with its net worth (of which c.INR 3bn is on account of legacy stressed loans originated prior to Dec’15). This will substantially reduce provisions going forward and boost RoEs to 14-16% range. Key highlights: i) GNPL ratio reduced to 9.5% (vs. 11.7% in 4QFY18) while coverage ratio strengthened to 56% vs. 43% YoY. ii) Disbursement growth remained strong (25% YoY) driven by used assets, commercial vehicles and SME. iii) Margins rose 100bps YoY, led by a decline in funding costs and an increase in its vehicles portfolio. We expect RoA to improve to 2.15% by FY21 (vs. 1.5% in FY18) as we believe the worst in terms of provisioning on legacy stressed assets is over. With clean-up of legacy book and significantly lower delinquencies in book originated post Dec’15, we expect profitability trends to improve going ahead. We forecast earnings CAGR of 30% over FY18-21E led by revival in loan growth and improvement in asset quality.


Outlook


We value Magma at 1.8x Sept’20 BV, implying a Sept’19 TP of INR 220. We maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:59 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Magma Fincorp #Recommendations

