you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Magma Fincorp; target of Rs 210: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Magma Fincorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JM Financial 's report on Magma Fincorp


Magma Fincorp (Magma) is a diversified NBFC with exposure to Vehicle Finance (69.7 % of  book), SME (12 %), Mortgage (18. 3 % of book) and General Insurance business. It focuses on self - employed customers with limited credit history in the semi urban and rural locations (c. 80% of branches in these areas). Following the business restructuring over the past two years, Magma has witnessed improvement in its asset quality (gross/net NPAs is down from 8.1 / 6.4 % in FY16 to 7.1 / 5.3 % on 120DPD in 3QFY18). After consolidating its book for the  past  2 years ( AUM  down  18 % over FY1 5 - 17 ), Magma is poised to deliver c.17% AUM CAGR  over FY18 - 20E  benefiting from ,  i) the recovery in both infrastructure and rural segment,  ii) govt push towards affordable housing ,  iii)  geographic  expansion into newer markets , and  iv ) increasing product penetration in  its branches and higher cross - selling.

Outlook

Magma is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 1 4 x/1. 3 x based on FY20E earnings and book value respectively. We value the company at 1.7x Mar’20 PB (implied FY20 P/E of 17x) and arrive at Mar’19 TP of INR 210 implying upside of 26 %.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Magma Fincorp #Recommendations

