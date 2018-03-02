Buy Magma Fincorp; target of Rs 210: JM Financial

JM Financial 's report on Magma Fincorp

Magma Fincorp (Magma) is a diversified NBFC with exposure to Vehicle Finance (69.7 % of book), SME (12 %), Mortgage (18. 3 % of book) and General Insurance business. It focuses on self - employed customers with limited credit history in the semi urban and rural locations (c. 80% of branches in these areas). Following the business restructuring over the past two years, Magma has witnessed improvement in its asset quality (gross/net NPAs is down from 8.1 / 6.4 % in FY16 to 7.1 / 5.3 % on 120DPD in 3QFY18). After consolidating its book for the past 2 years ( AUM down 18 % over FY1 5 - 17 ), Magma is poised to deliver c.17% AUM CAGR over FY18 - 20E benefiting from , i) the recovery in both infrastructure and rural segment, ii) govt push towards affordable housing , iii) geographic expansion into newer markets , and iv ) increasing product penetration in its branches and higher cross - selling.

Outlook

Magma is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 1 4 x/1. 3 x based on FY20E earnings and book value respectively. We value the company at 1.7x Mar’20 PB (implied FY20 P/E of 17x) and arrive at Mar’19 TP of INR 210 implying upside of 26 %.

