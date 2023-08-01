Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 850 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

LODHA’s sales bookings in 1QFY24 grew by 17% YoY/11% QoQ to INR33.5b, which was 5% above our estimate. Residential performance was healthy as pre-sales grew 30% YoY/10% QoQ to INR32b, despite unfavorable seasonality, indicating continued demand momentum. Sales volume grew 27% YoY/12% QoQ to 2.8msf. Blended realization was up 4% YoY but down 2% QoQ at ~INR11,400. On LFL basis, realization was up 1% since 4QFY23. LODHA launched 1.8msf of projects in 1Q and the total launch pipeline now stands at 11.2msf vs. 10.6msf indicated in 4QFY23. The share of new markets (eastern/western suburbs and Pune) more than doubled to 35% from 16% in 1QFY23, as bookings from these markets grew by two to three fold YoY. The contribution from existing markets (Thane, South & Central Mumbai and extended eastern suburbs) was flat at INR20b.

Outlook

LODHA is one of our top picks in the sector. We retain BUY on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR850, indicating 14% upside potential.

