Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers (MDL) in its FY23 annual report highlighted a) its target of delivering a 20% CAGR in the medium term, along with 20% RoE; b) consistent deleveraging of the balance sheet to achieve a net debt-to-OCF ratio of 1x; and c) measures being taken to build a steady stream of annuity income.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on MDL with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR850 as we incorporate higher long term growth rate given the progress on asset light strategy and lower WACC due to lower RF rate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

