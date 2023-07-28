English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Macrotech Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

    Macrotech Developers (MDL) in its FY23 annual report highlighted a) its target of delivering a 20% CAGR in the medium term, along with 20% RoE; b) consistent deleveraging of the balance sheet to achieve a net debt-to-OCF ratio of 1x; and c) measures being taken to build a steady stream of annuity income.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on MDL with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR850 as we incorporate higher long term growth rate given the progress on asset light strategy and lower WACC due to lower RF rate.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Macrotech Developers - 26 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Macrotech Developers #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:57 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!