Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1600: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Macrotech Developers

We believe Macrotech’s scale of operations is geared for a reset following the soonerthan-anticipated Rs40bn capital raise. Over the next 12-18 months, the developer plans to deploy a majority of the capital in joint development agreements (JDAs) amounting to Rs400bn in gross development value (GDV). This implies a quarterly GDV run rate of Rs60-65bn of new JDAs vs. the previously envisaged run rate of Rs20-30bn per quarter. Going deep into new micro markets remains the core strategy. Macrotech enjoys a leadership position in its existing micro-markets with a ~15-30% market share. It aims to replicate a similar market share performance in new markets. In our view, a faster turnaround in terms of both launches and absorption of recently signed JDAs supports the company’s market share ambitions. Notably, the sales-to-launch ratio in Pune/Kandivali has been in the range of 15-60% in 3-4 months after a soft launch.



Outlook

We raise our Dec’22 TP to Rs1,600 (vs. Rs1,250 previously), valuing the development NAV at ~Rs1,000 per share and a development NAV premium of Rs600 per share. Key factors driving our TP change include: 1) annual JDA assumption of ~Rs160bn through FY23 to FY27 vs. Rs110bn earlier; adding Rs74 per share to NAV; and 2) development NAV premium of 60% (vs. 35%) arrived by using our proprietary NAV premium framework.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More