Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers
Macrotech Developers (MDL)’s FY22 Annual Report highlights: a) the management target of 20% pre-sales CAGR in the medium term along with consistent improvement in RoE, b) accelerated deleveraging of balance sheet that is likely to reach 1x Net Debt/OCF in FY23 and c) active risk mitigation strategies to minimize the adverse impact of macroeconomic challenges.
Outlook
At CMP, the stock trades at 1.0x P/NAV indicating limited premium for growth that the company will achieve beyond FY23E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged SoTP-based TP of INR1,570.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.