Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers (LODHA) reported its best ever first quarter pre-sales with bookings of INR28b. Of this, residential segment contributed INR24b (down 22% QoQ), while land sales and others accounted for the rest INR4b. Sales volume, however, dipped 27% QoQ to 2.2msf while blended realization improved 6% QoQ. LODHA raised prices by 1.5-2.0% QoQ at the portfolio level. The company launched 2.7msf of projects in 1QFY23 and further expects to launch 8.5msf in the remainder of FY23, taking the cumulative launches to 11.2msf v/s 8.7msf guided in 4QFY22. Additions included 2.1msf from new projects with saleable area of 5.1msf and GDV of INR62b. Management reiterated its FY23 pre-sales guidance of INR115b (+27% YoY), of which residential will contribute INR105b (+24% YoY).



Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 1.1x P/NAV indicating limited premium for growth that the company will achieve beyond FY23E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR1,570, implying an upside potential of 39%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Macrotech Developers - 270722 - moti