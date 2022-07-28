English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Macrotech Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers


    Macrotech Developers (LODHA) reported its best ever first quarter pre-sales with bookings of INR28b. Of this, residential segment contributed INR24b (down 22% QoQ), while land sales and others accounted for the rest INR4b. Sales volume, however, dipped 27% QoQ to 2.2msf while blended realization improved 6% QoQ. LODHA raised prices by 1.5-2.0% QoQ at the portfolio level. The company launched 2.7msf of projects in 1QFY23 and further expects to launch 8.5msf in the remainder of FY23, taking the cumulative launches to 11.2msf v/s 8.7msf guided in 4QFY22. Additions included 2.1msf from new projects with saleable area of 5.1msf and GDV of INR62b. Management reiterated its FY23 pre-sales guidance of INR115b (+27% YoY), of which residential will contribute INR105b (+24% YoY).



    Outlook


    At CMP, the stock trades at 1.1x P/NAV indicating limited premium for growth that the company will achieve beyond FY23E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR1,570, implying an upside potential of 39%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Macrotech Developers - 270722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Macrotech Developers #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.