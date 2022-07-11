English
    Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Macrotech Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated July 08, 2022.

    July 11, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers


    We recently met with the management of Macrotech Developers to understand: a) their mitigation plans to tackle the rising interest rate scenario, b) its medium-term growth strategy, with its entry into the Bengaluru market, and c) outlook on the digital Infrastructure business after entering into an USD1b platform partnership.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with our unchanged SoTP-based TP of INR1,570, indicating a potential upside of 44%.

    At 17:30 Macrotech Developers was quoting at Rs 1,089.10, up Rs 1.00, or 0.09 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,103.65 and an intraday low of Rs 1,081.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 629 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,630 shares, a decrease of -92.71 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.48 percent or Rs 16.35 at Rs 1,088.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,538.65 and 52-week low Rs 761.10 on 01 December, 2021 and 11 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 29.22 percent below its 52-week high and 43.1 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 52,451.22 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Macrotech Developers #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 06:20 pm
