Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1530: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

LODHA reported its second best quarter of pre-sales in its history and its best ever second quarter, with sales bookings of INR31.5b, up 57% YoY and 12% QoQ. Residential sales grew 52% YoY and 19% QoQ to INR29b, including INR5.2b of sales from the DM project. Micro-market performance: Sales in south-central Mumbai, western and eastern suburbs, and Pune were driven by launches. The same fell by 40% QoQ in its Township projects in Thane and the extended eastern suburbs. Sales volume fell 5% QoQ to 2.1msf, while blended realization rose 25%. LODHA raised prices by 2% YTD and expect a 5-6% increase in FY23. It launched 1.7msf of projects, and expects to launch 7.3msf in 2HFY23, taking the cumulative launches to 11.7msf. P&L performance: Revenue fell 17% YoY and 34% QoQ to INR17.7b due to higher contribution from low realization projects. Adjusted EBITDA stood at INR5.3b, at a margin of 30%. Adjusting for INR11.8b of one-time provision against UK investments and INR3.5b of tax benefits thereon, PAT rose 28% YoY and 3% QoQ to INR3.7b, resulting in a margin of 21%.

Outlook

We remain confident on the company pre-sales growth trajectory as well its ability to build its future project pipeline. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1x P/NAV, indicating limited premium being assigned to growth beyond FY23. We maintain our Buy rating on LODHA.

