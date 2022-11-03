English
    Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1530: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Macrotech Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 03, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers


    LODHA reported its second best quarter of pre-sales in its history and its best ever second quarter, with sales bookings of INR31.5b, up 57% YoY and 12% QoQ. Residential sales grew 52% YoY and 19% QoQ to INR29b, including INR5.2b of sales from the DM project. Micro-market performance: Sales in south-central Mumbai, western and eastern suburbs, and Pune were driven by launches. The same fell by 40% QoQ in its Township projects in Thane and the extended eastern suburbs. Sales volume fell 5% QoQ to 2.1msf, while blended realization rose 25%. LODHA raised prices by 2% YTD and expect a 5-6% increase in FY23. It launched 1.7msf of projects, and expects to launch 7.3msf in 2HFY23, taking the cumulative launches to 11.7msf. P&L performance: Revenue fell 17% YoY and 34% QoQ to INR17.7b due to higher contribution from low realization projects. Adjusted EBITDA stood at INR5.3b, at a margin of 30%. Adjusting for INR11.8b of one-time provision against UK investments and INR3.5b of tax benefits thereon, PAT rose 28% YoY and 3% QoQ to INR3.7b, resulting in a margin of 21%.



    Outlook


    We remain confident on the company pre-sales growth trajectory as well its ability to build its future project pipeline. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1x P/NAV, indicating limited premium being assigned to growth beyond FY23. We maintain our Buy rating on LODHA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

