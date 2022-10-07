English
    Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1348: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Macrotech Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1348 in its research report dated October 07, 2022.

    October 07, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Macrotech Developers


    Macrotech Developers (LODHA) achieved its best ever July-September sales bookings in Q2FY23 worth Rs31.5bn (Isec estimate of Rs27.5bn) which was driven by a combination of monetization of ready/completed inventory and new launches. The company has given FY23 sales booking guidance of Rs115bn (Isec estimate of Rs110bn) and we believe that the sales guidance is achievable given that the company has already achieved H1FY23 sales bookings of Rs60.0bn (52% of FY23 guidance) in a seasonally weaker period where the April-September period typically accounts for 40-45% of annual sales. The company’s India business net debt reduced by Rs0.6bn QoQ to Rs88.0bn as of Sep’22 while in its London investments, the company has repaid USD225mn bonds ahead of schedule and has no further obligation on its India balance sheet towards its London investments.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs1,348/share. Key risks are demand slowdown in the MMR market and rising interest rates.


    At 17:30 Macrotech Developers was quoting at Rs 1,006.10, up Rs 13.20, or 1.33 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,039.95 and an intraday low of Rs 990.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 5,908 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,069 shares, a decrease of -16.43 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.22 percent or Rs 21.60 at Rs 992.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,538.65 and 52-week low Rs 814.85 on 01 December, 2021 and 26 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 34.61 percent below its 52-week high and 23.47 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 48,455.73 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 7, 2022 06:33 pm
