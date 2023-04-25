Buy Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Macrotech Developers

LODHA reported a 12% YoY decline in pre-sales to INR30b (in line). Its residential pre-sales stood at INR29b, down 7% YoY, but flat QoQ. For FY23, total/residential pre-sales were up 33% YoY to INR121b /INR112b and exceeded the guidance of INR115b/INR105b. South and Central Mumbai, Eastern suburbs, and Pune primarily contributed to the FY23 growth with increased contribution of INR11b/INR7b/INR6b. Townships reported 16% YoY growth in pre-sales. Sales volume dipped 17% YoY to 2.5msf, but increased 16% YoY for FY23 to 9msf. Blended realization improved 14% YoY in FY23 to ~INR12,000 as the company reported 8% L-f-L pricing growth at a portfolio level. In 4QFY23, the company launched 3.7msf of projects and 10.3msf in FY23 of which 3msf were from projects added during FY23. In-line with its medium-term target, the company expects to deliver a 20% growth in pre-sales to INR145b in FY24. The growth will be largely driven by INR264b of ready and ongoing inventory and 10.6msf of launches with a GDV of ~INR130b, which can increase further with project additions in FY24.

Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at par to P/NAV, indicating no premium assigned to growth beyond FY24. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR1,250.

Macrotech Developers - 25 -04 - 2023 - moti