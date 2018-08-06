Buy M M Forgings; target of Rs 777: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on M M Forgings

According to Research and Markets, the North American Class 6-8 truck market witnessed good growth in CY 2017 (see chart below) and a buoyant economy along with positive developments in e-commerce and construction activity should help in double digit growth in CY 2018. It also contends that the truck market in Europe also remained strong in CY 2017 on account of high capacity utilization in truck fleets and good customer profitability. However, continued lack of clarity over a definitive Brexit deal is adding to the environmental uncertainty in Europe and creating weakness in manufacturing sentiment across key markets with instability on the policy front..

Outlook

On balance, we retain ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 777 (previous target Rs 701; adjusted for bonus) based on 17x FY20e EPS of Rs 45.72 over a period of 9-12 months.

