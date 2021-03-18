English
Buy Lux Industries; target of Rs 2574: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Lux Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2574 in its research report dated March 16, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Lux Industries


With its healthy growth trajectory, we are upbeat on Lux’s long-term growth prospects for its strong brand equity, long-standing operations in innerwear and new launches. Its extension to casual wear and women’s wear via the proposed merger would unlock synergies that would further propel growth.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Lux Industries with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs2,574, based on 30x FY23e EPS of Rs85.80.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Lux Industries #Recommendations
first published: Mar 18, 2021 03:29 pm

