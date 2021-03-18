Buy Lux Industries; target of Rs 2574: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Lux Industries

With its healthy growth trajectory, we are upbeat on Lux’s long-term growth prospects for its strong brand equity, long-standing operations in innerwear and new launches. Its extension to casual wear and women’s wear via the proposed merger would unlock synergies that would further propel growth.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Lux Industries with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs2,574, based on 30x FY23e EPS of Rs85.80.



