Buy Lupin with target of Rs 950: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

In line with other pharma majors, Lupin also witnessed some decent profit taking and retraced closer to its immediate support around Rs 830.

After spending nearly a week around that zone, it has surged strongly on Monday and completed the formation of fresh buying pivot. We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 870-880. It closed at Rs 886.80 on October 15, 2018.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.