Buy Lupin, target Rs 920: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities

Lupin has been on an investment overdrive for the past four years with cumulative investments of USD2.9bn to-date towards: 1) R&D (complex generics); 2) capital expenditure (capacity expansion); and 3) acquisitions (Gavis and Symbiomix).

Consequently, during the period: a) balance sheet expanded significantly with a gross block at 2.4x; b) RoCE tumbled to 10% from the peak of 40%; c) earnings fell 36% and free cash flow slid 57%, and d) market cap reduced to almost one-third.

The moot point is whether LPC’s earnings and stock price have bottomed out. In our view, the company will encounter some more pain in H1FY19 owing to erosion of US business.

However, the stock offers limited downside from current levels as the pain is priced in and upside from the respiratory and specialty pipelines are set to pan out from H2FY19 albeit back ended.

