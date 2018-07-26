App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin, target Rs 920: Edelweiss Securities

The stock offers limited downside from current levels as the pain is priced in and upside from the respiratory and specialty pipelines are set to pan out from H2FY19 albeit back ended.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Securities

Lupin has been on an investment overdrive for the past four years with cumulative investments of USD2.9bn to-date towards: 1) R&D (complex generics); 2) capital expenditure (capacity expansion); and 3) acquisitions (Gavis and Symbiomix).

Consequently, during the period: a) balance sheet expanded significantly with a gross block at 2.4x; b) RoCE tumbled to 10% from the peak of 40%; c) earnings fell 36% and free cash flow slid 57%, and d) market cap reduced to almost one-third.

The moot point is whether LPC’s earnings and stock price have bottomed out. In our view, the company will encounter some more pain in H1FY19 owing to erosion of US business.

However, the stock offers limited downside from current levels as the pain is priced in and upside from the respiratory and specialty pipelines are set to pan out from H2FY19 albeit back ended.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.