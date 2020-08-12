172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lupin-target-of-rs-979-krchoksey-5688141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 979; KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 979 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Lupin


Lupin reported Revenue decline of 9.0% YoY (down 8.3% QoQ) to INR 35,279 mn. EBITDA margin contracted by 542 bps YoY to 13.8% in 1QFY21 (from 19.3% last year). On a sequential basis EBITDA margin improved nominally by 18 bps QoQ. Company’s Net Profit declined 64.7% YoY (down 72.6% QoQ) to INR 1,069 mn for the quarter compared to Net Profit of INR 3,031 mn in 1QFY20. Net Profit margin came in at 3.0% (-479bps/-710bps YoY/QoQ) vs 7.8% in 1QFY20.


Outlook


In the wake of expected launch of Albuterol Sulfate in Sep-20, ramp-up in Levothyroxine & Metformin sales coming back, we are raising our earlier P/E multiple of 22.0x to 24.0x on FY22E EPS of INR 40.8/share and arrive at a revised target price of INR 979/share (earlier INR 893/share); indicating an upside of 2.2%. Accordingly, we reiterate our rating at “HOLD” on the shares of Lupin.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Buy #KRChoksey #Lupin #Recommendations

