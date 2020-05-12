App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 978: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 978 in its research report dated May 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


We assigned 24x PE (earlier 22x) on FY22E due to better earnings visibility from the US market led by easing of regulatory issues. We increase our EE by 31% for FY21E-22E led by US revenue growth of 10-15% constant currency (earlier 5-7%) and EBITDA margin expansion of 200bps due to savings from remediation cost and change in business mix. We believe regulatory resolution would allow LPC to make a strong comeback in the US market where pricing environment has been stabilized and trade-war concerns between US and China could provide an opportunity to Indian Gx.


Outlook


We upgrade LPC to 'Buy' (earlier Reduce) with TP of Rs978 (earlier Rs685).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 12, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

