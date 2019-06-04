Buy Lupin; target of Rs 930: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lupin

The improved 4QFY19 performance was supported by gRanexa launch in the US and lower R&D (9% of sales). At US$ 245mn, US grew 26% QoQ, with a seasonally strong quarter and gRanexa launch under FTF exclusivity. Launched 8 products in 4QFY19. The domestic biz at Rs 10.5bn grew 9% YoY (down 12% QoQ). This is a seasonally weak quarter for acute therapies, which reflects in the QoQ decline. For the full year, LPC reported 12% YoY growth in India, which we believe is higher than most of the peers. We expect LPC to maintain 12%+ CAGR in India business over FY19-21E on the back of chronic portfolio. In other segments, APAC, RoW and API revenues grew 4/35/4% YoY respectively, while EMEA and LATAM were down 3% and 16% YoY. Expect EMEA and APAC to post better in FY20E on the back of biosimilar launches. Gross margin at 68.1% (+535bps QoQ) improved due to gRanexa. EBITDA margin at 19.8% was up 720bps QoQ led by gRanexa and lower R&D. As a result, EBITDA came in at Rs 8.7bn (+61% QoQ). With higher taxes (~50% of PBT), APAT came in at Rs 2.9bn (-58% YoY). Near-term outlook: Goa clearance remains key trigger.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY on LPC following in line operational performance in 4QFY19. Our TP is revised at Rs 930/sh (22x FY21E EPS) following a 10% cut in our FY21E EPS to account for higher tax and slower ramp up in Solosec.

