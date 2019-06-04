Buy Lupin; target of Rs 930: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 16, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Lupin
The improved 4QFY19 performance was supported by gRanexa launch in the US and lower R&D (9% of sales). At US$ 245mn, US grew 26% QoQ, with a seasonally strong quarter and gRanexa launch under FTF exclusivity. Launched 8 products in 4QFY19. The domestic biz at Rs 10.5bn grew 9% YoY (down 12% QoQ). This is a seasonally weak quarter for acute therapies, which reflects in the QoQ decline. For the full year, LPC reported 12% YoY growth in India, which we believe is higher than most of the peers. We expect LPC to maintain 12%+ CAGR in India business over FY19-21E on the back of chronic portfolio. In other segments, APAC, RoW and API revenues grew 4/35/4% YoY respectively, while EMEA and LATAM were down 3% and 16% YoY. Expect EMEA and APAC to post better in FY20E on the back of biosimilar launches. Gross margin at 68.1% (+535bps QoQ) improved due to gRanexa. EBITDA margin at 19.8% was up 720bps QoQ led by gRanexa and lower R&D. As a result, EBITDA came in at Rs 8.7bn (+61% QoQ). With higher taxes (~50% of PBT), APAT came in at Rs 2.9bn (-58% YoY). Near-term outlook: Goa clearance remains key trigger.
Outlook
We maintain a BUY on LPC following in line operational performance in 4QFY19. Our TP is revised at Rs 930/sh (22x FY21E EPS) following a 10% cut in our FY21E EPS to account for higher tax and slower ramp up in Solosec.
