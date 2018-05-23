App
May 23, 2018 04:21 PM IST

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 930: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Lupin


Lupin’s Q4FY18 results were lower than our and consensus estimates due to pricing pressure in the US generic market. Lupin’s revenue declined 5% YoY, margin declined 80bps to 17.6%, and net profit before EO item grew by 80%. The pricing pressure in the US has eased out due to discontinuation of several generic products by Teva and Sandoz.

Outlook

We have reduced our FY19E and FY20E by 13% and 11%  respectively. We maintain our Buy rating on Lupin with TP to Rs930  based on 23x FY20E EPS of Rs40.4 with an upside of 23.8% from CMP. We expect the company to benefit from its strong pipeline in the US, its recent launch of Solosec in the US market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Centrum #Lupin #Recommendations

