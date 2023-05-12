English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Lupin target of Rs 920: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Lupin

    Lupin reported a better quarter as margin came ahead of expectation partly aided by PLI grant but mostly owing to a better US margin performance QoQ and growth across other geographies + 46% rise in API business QoQ. Assessing the strength of US business is the key to understand margin trajectory and looking to FY24 reckon there could be known but still important margin levers like 1) Spiriva approval and launch in Sep 2) better US pricing environment (comments of generic cos results thus far points to such a case) 3) lower COGS and 4) domestic business moving out of the shadow of diabetes expiry in H2. We continue to believe the worst of margin woes are behind and while cost control may not be best in class, still reckon opex growth of ~4-5% and controlled R&D should generate mid-teens margin in current year. We presume ~US$60mn of Spiriva based on a presumptive Aug approval; sans Spiriva, margin excitement might prove short lived as cost control and current US profitability (at Q4 level) might not be enough to move margin beyond 11-13%. Our FY24 margin presumes Spiriva approval, and this continues to be a key catalyst.


    Outlook

    Since competition to Spiriva looks unlikely, risk reward appears favourable; continue to value Lupin at 20x FY25 EPS as next fiscal could prove to be even better for riding Spiriva momentum. Upgrade to BUY in lieu of healthy ~20% upside with marginally revised TP Rs920.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 11 -05 - 2023 - yes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Lupin #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 12, 2023 04:12 pm