you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 885: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin


Revenue grew 15% YoY to INR44b (our estimate: INR44.8b). US sales increased 29% YoY to USD218m (39% of sales), while Japan sales were up 18.2% YoY to INR5.9b (14% of sales) led by strong volumes traction. Domestic formulation (DF) sales grew 9.7% YoY to INR13b (30% of sales), mainly led by prescription business (+12.3% YoY). RoW sales too increased 6.8% YoY (10% of sales). However, API sales declined 2.6% YoY to INR3.5b.


Outlook


We continue valuing LPC at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR885. We remain positive on LPC on the back of its good limited-competition ANDA pipeline and outperformance in branded DF. Maintain Buy. Update on sites under regulatory hurdles would be a key monitorable over the medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

