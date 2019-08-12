Buy Lupin; target of Rs 885: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin

Revenue grew 15% YoY to INR44b (our estimate: INR44.8b). US sales increased 29% YoY to USD218m (39% of sales), while Japan sales were up 18.2% YoY to INR5.9b (14% of sales) led by strong volumes traction. Domestic formulation (DF) sales grew 9.7% YoY to INR13b (30% of sales), mainly led by prescription business (+12.3% YoY). RoW sales too increased 6.8% YoY (10% of sales). However, API sales declined 2.6% YoY to INR3.5b.

Outlook

We continue valuing LPC at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR885. We remain positive on LPC on the back of its good limited-competition ANDA pipeline and outperformance in branded DF. Maintain Buy. Update on sites under regulatory hurdles would be a key monitorable over the medium term.

