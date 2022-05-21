Buy Lupin: target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

Q4FY2022 was a weak quarter for Lupin with OPM surprising negatively, marred by escalated raw-material prices, leading to net loss. Lupin sees healthy growth traction for India business, while near-term headwinds are expected to overweigh on US performance, which could play the dampeners. Despite near-term headwinds such as rising raw-material cost pressures, lack of new launches in the US, and heightened price erosion in the US, long-term growth levers for Lupin are intact.



Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Lupin Limited (Lupin) with a revised PT of 780.

