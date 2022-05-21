English
    Buy Lupin: target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Lupin


    Q4FY2022 was a weak quarter for Lupin with OPM surprising negatively, marred by escalated raw-material prices, leading to net loss. Lupin sees healthy growth traction for India business, while near-term headwinds are expected to overweigh on US performance, which could play the dampeners. Despite near-term headwinds such as rising raw-material cost pressures, lack of new launches in the US, and heightened price erosion in the US, long-term growth levers for Lupin are intact.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Lupin Limited (Lupin) with a revised PT of 780.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Lupin #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
