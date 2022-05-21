Buy Lupin: target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Lupin

Q4FY2022 was a weak quarter for Lupin with OPM surprising negatively, marred by escalated raw-material prices, leading to net loss. Lupin sees healthy growth traction for India business, while near-term headwinds are expected to overweigh on US performance, which could play the dampeners. Despite near-term headwinds such as rising raw-material cost pressures, lack of new launches in the US, and heightened price erosion in the US, long-term growth levers for Lupin are intact.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Lupin Limited (Lupin) with a revised PT of 780.

