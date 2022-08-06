Buy Lupin; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

Lupin Limited (Lupin) reported a weak Q1FY2023. OPM surprised negatively, marred by pricing pressures in the US and remediation cost at its plants. Yet, the management has shared a strong growth outlook across its US and India businesses. Further, given cost-control measures and few high-value launches lined up in the US, Lupin expects to end FY2023 with 18% OPM as compared to 6.2% in Q1FY2023.



Based on the encouraging outlook, we retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 780.

