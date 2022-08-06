English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Lupin; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Lupin


    Lupin Limited (Lupin) reported a weak Q1FY2023. OPM surprised negatively, marred by pricing pressures in the US and remediation cost at its plants. Yet, the management has shared a strong growth outlook across its US and India businesses. Further, given cost-control measures and few high-value launches lined up in the US, Lupin expects to end FY2023 with 18% OPM as compared to 6.2% in Q1FY2023.



    Outlook


    Based on the encouraging outlook, we retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 780.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 050822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Lupin #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.