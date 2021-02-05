MARKET NEWS

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1287: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1287 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


We increase our earnings estimate by 8%/4%/6% for FY21/22/23E on back of lower R&D spend guidance of 9% of sales (versus earlier 10%) and cost optimization towards US branded business. 3QFY21 EBITDAM was higher than our estimate as R&D spend declined 19% YoY and 9% QoQ with favorable business mix. LPC margin has been lower (compared to peers of 18-20%) due to cost escalation in recent past, regulatory issues and lack of key products launch. We believe LPC margin will pull back to 20%+ range in FY22E/23E with strong product pipeline and decreasing regulatory cost. US generics to be key growth driver for LPC with resolution of Somerset, Goa and Pithampur (Unit-2) plus Perrigo’s decision to voluntary recall Albuterol will benefit LPC. On the other hand, domestic formulation will also reach preCOVID levels of 10-12% in FY22E.


Outlook


With increase in earnings estimates due to lower R&D guidance for FY21E-23E, we increase our TP to Rs1,287 (earlier Rs1,214). We maintain BUY (Unchanged) and value LPC on 24x PE of FY23E EPS of Rs54.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:57 pm

