Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1212: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1212 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


We reduce our earnings estimate by 7% as we revise our EBITDAM lower to 16% (earlier 19%) for FY21E on the back of increased operating expense. 2QFY21 earnings were below our estimate even with most of the regions except India witnessed good growth. The disappointment was primarily at EBITDA level due to increase in operating expense of 34% QoQ, which led EBITDAM of 14% v/s our estimate of 20%. LPC guided for 18.5% EBITDAM for 4QFY21 and 20-22% going ahead on the back of key launches in US. We believe US to be the key growth driver for LPC with resolution of Somerset, Goa and Pithampur (Unit-2) and also Perrigo’s decision to voluntary recall Albuterol will benefit LPC. On the other hand, domestic formulation will also reach pre-COVID levels of 10-12% in FY22E.



Outlook


We roll over our valuation to FY23E (earlier FY22E) and derive a TP of Rs1,212 (earlier Rs1,085) based on 24x PE of FY23E EPS of Rs50.5. We maintain BUY (Unchanged).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

