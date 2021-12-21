MARKET NEWS

Buy Lupin: target of Rs 1210: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated December 20, 2021.

December 21, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin


Lupin’s Goa plant recently received an EIR from the USFDA and this bodes well as it would enable Lupin to increase the new launch momentum in US markets and offset higher competitive pressures to a certain extent in near term. A strong product pipeline in the limited competition space, could unfold starting 2HFY23, this coupled with traction in existing products are the key growth drivers for US business. Lupin sees the India business growing in double digits and aims to grow 20-30% higher than the industry growth driven by focus on chronic therapies.



Outlook


We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Lupin with unchanged PT of 1210. A correction of 24% in the stock price over the past 4 months provides investors a good opportunity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Lupin #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 21, 2021 03:17 pm

