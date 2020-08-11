172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lupin-target-of-rs-1015-motilal-oswal-5678561.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1015: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lupin recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1015 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Lupin


Lupin’s (LPC) 1QFY21 PAT was the lowest over the past four years. The significant cost savings benefit was offset by the sharp decline in US sales and higher employee cost. However, based on niche launches like g-albuterol sulfate in the US, biosimilar Enbrel in the EU and gradually improving outlook for domestic formulation (DF), we expect better earnings prospects going forward.We have cut our EPS estimate by 11.9%/10.5% for FY21/FY22E to factor in the COVID led impact on DF/ROW and gradual re-building of metformin sales (post recall). We value LPC at 24x (40% discount to its 3-year average) 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,015. We remain positive on LPC due to (a) limited competition product approvals, (b) increase in market share in existing products, and (c) completion of remediation measures at sites under regulatory issues over the near term. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We value LPC at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,015. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

