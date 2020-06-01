Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1001: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

We expect US business to get back on track and lead the growth for LPC over FY20-22E due to 1) resolution of Somerset, Goa and Pithampur (Unit-2) in FY21E 2) early launch of Albuterol 3) ramp up of Levothyroxyn 4) launch of complex injectables, Biosimilar and Spiriva in FY22E. LPC guided for EBITDA margin of 18-20% for FY21-22E, which we believe is achievable as LPC has lowered its R&D guidance to 9% of sales (earlier 11-12%), completed remediation work for plants under WL and divested lower margin business (Kyowa). With 14% QoQ growth in Q4FY20 for US, we expect this momentum to continue and US revenues to grow at 10% in FY21E and 15% in FY22E.

Outlook

We have increased our TP to Rs1001 (earlier Rs978) due to marginal change in tax rate assumption, as guided by LPC. We assign 24x PE on FY22E and maintain our BUY rating.







