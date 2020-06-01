App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1001: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1001 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


We expect US business to get back on track and lead the growth for LPC over FY20-22E due to 1) resolution of Somerset, Goa and Pithampur (Unit-2) in FY21E 2) early launch of Albuterol 3) ramp up of Levothyroxyn 4) launch of complex injectables, Biosimilar and Spiriva in FY22E. LPC guided for EBITDA margin of 18-20% for FY21-22E, which we believe is achievable as LPC has lowered its R&D guidance to 9% of sales (earlier 11-12%), completed remediation work for plants under WL and divested lower margin business (Kyowa). With 14% QoQ growth in Q4FY20 for US, we expect this momentum to continue and US revenues to grow at 10% in FY21E and 15% in FY22E.



Outlook


We have increased our TP to Rs1001 (earlier Rs978) due to marginal change in tax rate assumption, as guided by LPC. We assign 24x PE on FY22E and maintain our BUY rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.