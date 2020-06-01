Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Lupin

After three years of earnings decline, we expect Lupin’s (LPC) earnings growth to improve over FY20-22E, based on robust ANDA pipeline (including limited competition products like g-Albuterol/g-Fostair) and sustained outperformance in the domestic formulation (DF) market. Accordingly, we expect return ratios to form a trough in FY20, and thereafter, to be on an uptrend. We are yet to see benefit of the cost rationalization exercise implemented by LPC. We have cut our EPS estimate by 14.5%/5% for FY21/FY22E to factor in the COVID-19 led slowdown in DF and delay in better operating leverage. We value LPC at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,000. We remain positive on LPC due to (a) better visibility of approvals/increased market share in niche products, and (b) the company reaching end of remediation measures at its key sites under regulatory issues. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

The COVID-19 led weakness in Acute therapies would impact DF growth slightly over the near term. Also, benefit of cost efficiency is yet to kick in. Hence, we have reduced our earnings estimate by 14%/5% for FY21/FY22E. We value LPC at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR1,000.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.