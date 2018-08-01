App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 2503: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Lumax Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2503 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chola Securities's research report on Lumax Industries

In 1QFY19, Lumax Industries clocked robust revenue growth of 46% YoY to INR 4,962mn, led by increase in volumes and value addition from new technology lighting components. EBITDA came in at INR 407.6mn (+65.2% YoY) with EBITDA margin at 8.2% (+100 bps YoY). The expansion in margins is on account of optimization of fixed overheads due to increased sales.  Adjusted PAT increased by 32.2% YoY to INR 200.4mn. Adjusted PAT margin decreased by 41bps YoY to 4.0%, impacted by lower profit from SL Lumax and lower other income.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 21.1X/14.6x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a price target of INR 2,503 based on P/E of 18x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Chola Securities #Lumax Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.