172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-lumax-industries-target-of-rs-1513-cd-equisearch-5633891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 1513: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Lumax Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1513 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Lumax Industries


SIAM estimates that the auto sector is looking at a decline of 26-45% in the current fiscal depending on the vehicle category. It would take 3-4 years to reach the peak levels of 2018, so right now there is enough capacity in the sector and hence no investment is required, the industry body added. Moreover, the industry has invested heavily for the transition to BS-VI emission norms in a very short span of three years, Rajan Wadhera, President of SIAM said. Stroked by the pandemic, Lumax intends to slow down its capital expenditure with cash conservation in mind in the current fiscal to Rs. 40 cr, majority of which will be utilized towards the electronics facility – this is a sharp fall from around Rs. 167 cr in FY20. This downturn is not least due to the dire condition of the Indian automobile Industry but also the excess capacity on account of low expected volumes for atleast the next couple of years. Considerably high capex last fiscal, would do Lumax no favours as fall in revenues this fiscal would seriously impair its fixed asset turnover –1.7 in FY21 vs 3.5 in FY19.


Outlook


On balance we recommend ‘buying’ the stock with a revised price target of Rs 1513 (previous target of Rs 1558) based on 24x FY22 earnings over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Lumax Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.