Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 216: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lumax Autotech

Lumax Autotech (LATL) posted strong set of numbers in 1Q. Revenue jumped 42% YoY to Rs. 3.33bn led by strong growth in lighting, Plastic molded, SMT and aftermarket business. EBITDA rose by 66% YoY at Rs 334mn (+66% YoY,) with strong margin 10% (+145bps YoY) led by richer product mix. APAT stood at Rs 181mn (+97% YoY).

Outlook

LATL has a lean balance sheet with low leverage (0.1x), a consistent dividend payout record (20%+ dividend payout) and an efficient working capital cycle (15 days). We have increased FY19/20E EPS by 8/10% factoring in strong growth across products and margin expansion. We value LATL (18x FY20E Earning) at 216 vs 198 earlier, Maintain BUY

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.