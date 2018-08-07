App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 216: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Lumax Autotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated 01 Aug 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Lumax Autotech

Lumax  Autotech  (LATL)  posted strong set of numbers in 1Q. Revenue jumped 42% YoY to Rs. 3.33bn led by strong growth in lighting, Plastic molded, SMT and  aftermarket  business.  EBITDA rose by 66% YoY at Rs 334mn (+66% YoY,) with  strong margin 10% (+145bps YoY) led by richer product mix. APAT stood at  Rs 181mn (+97% YoY).

Outlook

LATL has a lean  balance  sheet with low leverage (0.1x), a consistent dividend payout record  (20%+  dividend  payout) and an efficient working capital cycle (15 days).  We  have increased FY19/20E EPS by 8/10% factoring in strong growth across  products and margin expansion. We value LATL (18x FY20E Earning) at 216 vs 198 earlier, Maintain BUY

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Lumax Autotech #Recommendations

