Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 406: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

Current order book stands at Rs 900 crore and 65% of the order book is constituted by PVs. The management has guided for a 150-200 bps expansion in EBITDA margin in FY24. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 15.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY25 estimates.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (LATL) with a revised PT at Rs 406 on expectation of improvement in the product mix, rise in content per vehicle and expansion of growth opportunity on consolidation of IACI’s business.

