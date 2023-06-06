English
    Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 406: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    June 06, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

    Current order book stands at Rs 900 crore and 65% of the order book is constituted by PVs. The management has guided for a 150-200 bps expansion in EBITDA margin in FY24. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 15.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY25 estimates.


    We maintain a Buy on Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (LATL) with a revised PT at Rs 406 on expectation of improvement in the product mix, rise in content per vehicle and expansion of growth opportunity on consolidation of IACI’s business.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lumax Auto Technologies - 06 -06 - 2023 - khan

    first published: Jun 6, 2023 11:04 am