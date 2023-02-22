 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 288: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

On consolidation, while the content per vehicle would increase, the profitability is also expected to improve on a better product mix. Considering the superior financials, access to technology and complementary product profile - the offered valuation to IACI’s appears to be reasonable. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 11.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x its FY25E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies with an unchanged PT at Rs 288 as the IACI’s acquisition is expected to be EBITDA margin accretive.