Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 288: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies
Q3FY23 performance was hit by weak performance at OEMs level, the management guided for a healthy recovery in coming quarters on expectation of revival in OEM volumes. The management has guided for a strong double-digit growth in FY24 with expansion in EBITDA margins. The stock trades at 10.8x P/E multiple and 5.5x EV/EBITDA on FY2025E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies (Lumax Auto) with a revised PT of Rs. 288 as a shift in business mix towards four-wheelers would augur well for profitability.
