    Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 288: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 18, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

    Q3FY23 performance was hit by weak performance at OEMs level, the management guided for a healthy recovery in coming quarters on expectation of revival in OEM volumes. The management has guided for a strong double-digit growth in FY24 with expansion in EBITDA margins. The stock trades at 10.8x P/E multiple and 5.5x EV/EBITDA on FY2025E estimates.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies (Lumax Auto) with a revised PT of Rs. 288 as a shift in business mix towards four-wheelers would augur well for profitability.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:25 am