you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 225: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Joindre Capital's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies


Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (is a part of the D.K. Jain Group of companies) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LDK, is the market leader in Parking Brakes Gear Shifters, Intake Systems, Integrated Plastic modules, 2-wheeler Chassis & Lighting, Gear Shifters, Seat Structures & Mechanisms, LED Lighting, Aerospace & Defence Engineering Services within both TWs, PCs CV segments. Also LATL is a major supplier of chasis, exhaust systems and petrol tanks for two wheelers.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the LATL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 225 over the next 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Lumax Auto Technologies #Recommendations

