Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 225: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (is a part of the D.K. Jain Group of companies) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LDK, is the market leader in Parking Brakes Gear Shifters, Intake Systems, Integrated Plastic modules, 2-wheeler Chassis & Lighting, Gear Shifters, Seat Structures & Mechanisms, LED Lighting, Aerospace & Defence Engineering Services within both TWs, PCs CV segments. Also LATL is a major supplier of chasis, exhaust systems and petrol tanks for two wheelers.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the LATL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 225 over the next 18 months.

