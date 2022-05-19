Buy Lumax Auto Technologies: target of Rs 191: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd’s (Lumax Auto’s) Q4FY22 results were ahead of estimates. Revenue, EBITDA and PAT beat estimates by 5.6%, 11.4% and 13.9% respectively. Lumax Auto is expected to benefit from new order wins from its existing clients, acquisition of new clients, and new product launches. We expect Lumax Auto’s earnings to report a 21% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 15% revenue CAGR and a 40-bps improvement in EBITDA margin at 10.4% in FY2024E. The stock is trading below its historical average at a P/E multiple of 8.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.9x its FY2024E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs.191, factoring in strong business traction, margin improvement and comfortable valuation.
